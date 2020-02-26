Keep Korang clean

Islamabad : Pollution is one of the most dangerous hazards to human health - it is described as ‘the introduction of contaminants into the natural environment that instigate adverse change.’ Pollution can take the form of chemical substances or energy, such as noise, heat or light. Pollutants, the components of pollution, can be either foreign substances/energies or naturally occurring contaminants. It is a growing concern among those who care for the future health of the coming generations and planet earth.

The Korang River originates from Murree Hills and flows towards Islamabad. Korang stream, along with some other small streams coming from Margalla Hills, form the artificial Rawal Lake in Islamabad which is a popular place for picnics and recreation, not only because of water sports but because a park has also been built along one side of its perimeter.

The pollution of Korang River - which supplies water to Rawalpindi - as well as the waste along its banks, is of continuing concern for environmentalists who are working in the field to ensure a pollution free atmosphere. In this regard the second campaign, ‘Keep Korang Clean’ organized by AMAL - ‘for a better tomorrow’ and the Karim Khan Afridi Welfare Foundation (KKAWF), will be held on Saturday February 29th from 10.am to I pm. Over 40 volunteers; supervisors; 140 students of schools in Islamabad and members of the local community will participate in the drive to clean up the portion of the river just before it enters Rawal Lake.

The event will feature a dozen teams who will collect garbage in jute bags - and the winning team will be awarded prizes, while the others will get certificates of recognition. Tee shirts; caps; gloves; spikes and masks will be provided by KKAWF. Brief speeches on the importance of a pollution free world and refreshments will mark the end of this second campaign to save the river from pollution.