‘Kidnapped’ infant found dead at home

The body of a nine-month-old infant, who was claimed to be kidnapped by two burqa-clad women in Shah Faisal Colony, was found in an underground water tank of her house.

The family said that they found the body of Fatima in the water tank while they were searching the house, adding that the tank was covered. Shah Faisal SHO Chaudhry Sikandar said the police were investigating the case from two different angles whether she was murdered or had accidentally fallen into the tank.

Earlier on Monday, the family of the infant claimed that two burqa-clad women had kidnapped Fatima from her house. The Shah Faisal police said the incident had occurred on Sunday, but they registered a case on Monday after the family approached them. The family told the police that two burqa-clad women entered their house on seeing the door open and took the baby away with them.

The family said the girl was asleep on the bed while her mother was bathing the victim’s sister, adding that the suspects picked up the infant from the bed and fled the house. The mother tried to catch them and also shouted for help, but the suspects managed to escape. The police said they had obtained CCTV camera footage that showed the two burqa-clad women taking the baby away, adding that FIR No. 99/20 was registered against the two suspects on the complaint of the victim’s uncle Zakir Shah.