Wed Feb 26, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
February 26, 2020

Charge of BISE chairman post

Lahore

Prof Riaz Ahmed Hashmi, principal, Government MAO College, has been assigned the additional charge of the post of chairman of BISE, Lahore. After assuming the charge, Prof Hashmi held a meeting with the BISE officials in which he was briefed about the ongoing examination of Matric 2020. It is pertinent to mention here that the Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab has already advertised the post of chairman, BISE, Lahore, to find a suitable regular incumbent.

