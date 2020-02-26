Charge of BISE chairman post

Prof Riaz Ahmed Hashmi, principal, Government MAO College, has been assigned the additional charge of the post of chairman of BISE, Lahore. After assuming the charge, Prof Hashmi held a meeting with the BISE officials in which he was briefed about the ongoing examination of Matric 2020. It is pertinent to mention here that the Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab has already advertised the post of chairman, BISE, Lahore, to find a suitable regular incumbent.