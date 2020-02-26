Iranian diplomats meet PA speaker

LAHORE:Iranian Ambassador Syed Muhammad Ali Husseini called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervaiz Elahi here on Tuesday.

Iranian Consul General in Lahore Muhammad Reza Nazeri and other officers of the Iranian Embassy accompanied the distinguished guest whereas Director General Parliamentary Affairs Inayatullah Lak was also present on the occasion. During the meeting, views were exchanged about Pak-Iran relations.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that Pakistan and Iran are tied with each other in strong relations; brotherly ties between the two Islamic countries are being further strengthened and promoted with every passing day. He said that relations between the two countries are only on government level but also at peoples’ level. He said that by stabilising bilateral relations further, successes can also be achieved on economic front.

Meanwhile, PML-Q has always attached importance to the rights of Balochistan and its role in progress of Pakistan. Biggest functions on Pakistan Day in Balochistan are held under auspices of Pakistan Muslim League Youth Wing Balochistan, said PML-Q MNA Moonis Elahi. Leadership of our party has deep hearty relation with the people of Balochistan. He said this while talking to a delegation of PML-Q workers from Balochistan.