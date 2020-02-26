Qamar Zaman Kaira urges Maryam to break silence

LAHORE:Pakistan People’s Party Central Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira has termed the demand for fresh polls constitutional and democratic.

Talking to media after visiting PPP Lahore leader Amjed Jatt to extend condolences over the death of his father, Qamar Zaman Kaira said as longer the incumbent government remained in power it would multiply the people’s troubles.

Kaira also said that the country needed an opposition leader; Shahbaz Sharif should return and guide the opposition, as well as Maryam Nawaz should also break her silence, he urged. He said that party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto would be coming to Punjab on March 1, after which there will be rallies in Sahiwal and Faisalabad besides meetings of women, youths and minorities.

Responding to a question over the demand of fresh elections, Kaira said even the government allies were now saying that if the government continued further, there would be more harm to country. He alleged that Imran Khan had taken U-turns on everything he promised to the nation. He said PPP wouldn’t stage sit-in or take to streets as it was in line with the law and Constitution and believed that early elections were the need of the nation, and 2020 is election year, he added.

The government has strangled the economy, security situation in the country is worse, and it has become extremely weak on foreign front, he alleged. Trump himself is a torment for the world, he said.