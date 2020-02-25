Hamza regrets Bilawal’s remarks

LAHORE: Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz, while expressing displeasure over the statement of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari regarding the PML-N leadership, has said Bilawal should have avoided such remarks.

Talking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly on Monday, he said decency in politics should be maintained. He said when Asif Ali Zardari was ill, he used to pray for his health. Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is seriously ill these days and he prays that Allah grant health to all the parents. He said Shahbaz Sharif had suggested a Charter of Economy to address the grievances of the nation which is disturbed by inflation.

Meanwhile, former deputy speaker Punjab Assembly and PML-N legislator Rana Mashhood Ahmed, while talking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly, said delaying tactics are being used in the cases of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsen Iqbal. Similar practice is under way in the cases of Hamza Shahbaz and Khwaja Saad Rafique that is really regretful.

He said the entire focus of the NAB lied on the arrests of people and it had no stuff to show to the court against the accused, adding that the bureau is only being used to suppress the voice of the opposition. Criticizing the prime minister, he said Imran Khan should show mercy to this nation which under his rule has witnessed the most miserable period and a historic inflation bomb has been dropped on the people of Pakistan.

He said Imran has promoted a culture of intolerance in the country which is reflected from the way he deferred the questions of university students a day ago.