The sickening BJP mindset

The BJP has been ruling India since 2014 and won the national elections again in 2018. The developments the party has seen since then have been momentous, crucial and historical; the decisions the party has taken have been rather mostly scandalous, erroneous and full of disasters.

What are the belligerent BJP decisions that have taken India and the region by storm? And what is the BJP’s aggressive mindset that has taken the region to the brink of disaster? These questions are perhaps not too hard to answer. But it is the second question that matters the most i.e. the reasoning and the mindset of the party and its cadres.

The BJP is still motivated by feelings of insecurity, anxiety and uncertainty that had gripped the Subcontinent in 1947, the period of Partition. The party has not still accepted the division of the region, which has now been bifurcated into India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, three separate, unique and distinctive entities.

It has failed to grasp the reasoning and the fact that there is no more one Bharat that existed prior to 1947. The wheels of history cannot be turned again and all the three countries, no matter what one may wish, cannot made into a Federation or could join India as it was.

But it is not the sole fantasy of the BJP, which is driven by the fears of Hindu submission at the hands of foreign invaders. The British have gone but the Muslims remain in India and the region and that cannot be changed.

The Hindu majority has ruled India since 1947 and Muslims in Pakistan and Bangladesh. The BJP cannot overcome the fears that minorities in India, especially Muslim, could once again challenge the majority’s supremacy which for all reasons is apparently there to stay. But still the BJP believes the minorities in India should be further sidelined and targeted. The hatred that is engulfing India and stoking communal strains and regional tensions is now visible to naked eyes in the West also. India is a Hindu majority country with secular outlook that attracted the West in the past but the gloss of secularism is fast fading. A new India defined by hatred and divisions is emerging. It is no more a Shining India; it an India that is marked by religious, ethnic and caste discrimination that cannot offer the world what it used to do in terms of investment.

The BJP mindset that has taken over the mainstream Indian media blames Pakistan for India’s woes; the growing and depraved obsession with Pakistan and China shows no bounds and virtually everything bad in the country is linked with her two neighbours. All senior leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party publicly promote Hindu supremacy and ultra-nationalism in India at the expense of fundamental rights of minorities. Most bogies of secularism and democracy train have gone off the track. With the BJP still driving the engine, the rest may also derail soon. The team India, lacking sense of justice, is fast becoming a hazardous venture, precipitating destruction in the region.

The fanatical BJP leadership, its vengeful nature, obfuscation of reality and sickening mindset bring a new radical religious tide to the world of today.