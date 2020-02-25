Excise dept to launch online portal

LAHORE:The Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control Department is launching the online portal for correction of property tax record.

The Excise Department will inaugurate the system on Tuesday (today) at a local hotel in the presence of department officials, stakeholders, donor organisations and relevant organisations. It has developed the online portal with technical assistance from the Urban Unit. The portal created by the Urban Unit, provides the facility to check clients’ property tax record details entered in department’s record.

The tax payers can suggest changes in their property particulars by using the edit option on the online term. Details will be updated after physical verification.