Karate fighters trained by Katsutoshi Shina

KARACHI: As many as 90 young karate fighters from Sindh and Quetta got an opportunity to learn from former world champion Katsutoshi Shina of Japan during a two-day camp here at the Japan Information and Cultural Centre, Consulate General Japan, on Monday.

Shina, who is the instructor of the headquarters of the Japan Karate Association and the Asia Regional head of the international body, imparted training to the budding youngsters, male and female, from Karachi.

“We learnt many skills from Shina. Such training camps are very important,” a fighter from Karachi told ‘The News’. “I will try to master these skills when I go to my club,” the fighter said.

The camp was organised by the Japan Karate Association Pakistan (JKAP) with the assistance of Japanese consulate in Karachi. Japan’s Deputy Consulate General Katsonuri Ashida was the chief guest at closing ceremony held on Monday at the consulate premises. Sindh Olympic Association senior official Engineer Mehfooz-ul-Haq, representatives of the JKAP and Sindh Judo Association secretary Mohammad Ali were also present on the occasion.