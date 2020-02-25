Southee bags five as NZ crush India in first Test

WELLINGTON: A sharp spell of bowling by Tim Southee set up a 10-wicket victory for New Zealand before lunch on the fourth day of the first Test against India on Monday.

Southee took four wickets for 20 runs on the final morning as he raced through the India tail to leave them all out for 191. It left the Black Caps a mere nine runs to beat the world’s top-ranked side, with Tom Latham and Tom Blundell taking just 10 deliveries to knock off the target and give New Zealand their 100th Test victory.

It was a remarkable turnaround for New Zealand in their first Test since being swept 3-0 in their series in Australia less than two months ago. India resumed the day at 144 for four and lasted only 14 deliveries before they lost their first wicket when Trent Boult removed Ajinkya Rahane for 29.

The New Zealand quick went around the wicket and fired a missile at Rahane that angled in at the batsmen then seamed away to take an edge and he was caught behind. In the following over, Southee produced an outswinger that beat Hanuma Vihari before bringing the ball back into the batsman with his next delivery to collect the off stump.

India, having started the day intent on occupying the crease long enough to give New Zealand a testing target, were instead after just four overs fighting to avoid an innings defeat with both overnight batsmen gone. After Southee had Ravi Ashwin trapped in front for four, India tasted a little luck when Ishant Sharma was dropped twice on six. But it was a short-lived respite, as he added only six further runs before he was out leg before wicket to Colin de Grandhomme.