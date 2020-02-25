Rickshaw driver gunned down in Orangi Town

Two men gunned down a rickshaw driver at his house in Orangi Town on Monday. According to the Mominabad police, the incident took place at a house located in Faqir Colony’s Sector 10.

Rescuers moved the victim to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment, the police said. The victim was identified as 45-year-old Iqbal, son of Afsar. According to SHO Asif Munawar, the deceased hailed from Abbotabad and was a rickshaw driver.

He said the man was hiding in Karachi since 1992 after he had allegedly killed one person and wounded several others in a firing incident in his hometown. The officer said Iqbal’s first marriage had ended in divorce seven years ago after which had tied the knot again. The police suspected that the man could have been killed over personal enmity. No case was registered till the filing of this report.