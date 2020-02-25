close
Tue Feb 25, 2020
Our Correspondent
February 25, 2020

Banks to open on Feb 29, March 1

Our Correspondent
February 25, 2020

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan has directed 13 authorised banks to keep all their designated branches open from 10:00am to 2:30pm on February 29 and March 1 (Saturday and Sunday) throughout the country, a statement said on Monday.

The move aimed at facilitating the intending pilgrims to deposit application forms along with dues for Hajj 2020.

