Parking plazas

Congratulations to Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar for including five vital projects needed for Islamabad since long in the PSDP at the cost of Rs17 billion. These projects, when completed, will give lot of relief to commuters. Apart from these projects, what is immediately required for the capital is the construction of parking plazas in order to create sufficient parking space for shoppers in and around Islamabad markets.

At the same time, in order to discourage permanent parking of vehicles by working personnel in these markets, parking meters should be installed. This way, people will be compelled to park their vehicles in the parking plazas and thus create more space for regular shoppers.

Lt-Col (r) Arshad N Qureshi

Islamabad