JUI-F leader vows movement to oust PTI govt

MANSEHRA: The Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) provincial amir Senator Attaur Rehman has said his party will launch an agitation to oust the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

“This time we are going to launch an agitation against this fascist government from Karachi as we have learnt a lot from the [past] mistakes we had made during the previous agitation,” he said while addressing the Mufti Mehmood seminar’ at the Dormera area in Torghar district on Monday.

The party workers from different parts of Hazara division showed up at the event in a large number. The senator claimed that his party’s march on the federal capital this time would be crowned with success. He said we would send Prime Minister Imran Khan packing and pave the way for a fresh general election as people were fed up with his wrong policies.

The Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl leader said his forefathers had waged a jihad against foreign powers and now they were out against their agents. “Because of the high inflation and unemployment, people are going without two times meal but the government claims that the country is on way to prosperity and development,” said JUI-F provincial amir.

Another Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl leader, Maulana Safiullah, said his party workers from across Hazara would largely take part in the agitation to oust the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government from corridors of power.