Shahbaz criticises PM’s ‘rhetoric’ about economy

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif said on Monday Prime Minister Imran Khan was running the country’s economy through words rather than logic, Geo News reported.

In a statement, Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly said since the ruling party assumed power the interest rate and inflation rose to 14 and 15 per cent, respectively, adding: “The public has even been deprived of flour and sugar”.

Shahbaz said the current government was blaming the previous governments and taking credit for their work. “Jungles will provide jobs, while peace will be in grave,” said Shahbaz, mocking Khan for his earlier statement with regard to achieving state of peace in Pakistan.

In reaction, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Shahbaz’s statement was a “tale of the PML-N’s loot and plunder from his own mouth”.

“It is ironic that those who pushed the people in the quagmire of problems are now talking about their resolution,” she said, adding: “Shahbaz was drawing salary and perks from the parliament but not performing his duties as opposition leader.”