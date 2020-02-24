Spring festival starts with dog show

LAHORE:The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) launched its annual spring festival by holding an international dog show at Jilani Park here on Sunday.

The annual celebrations have been started by PHA Lahore. Over 200 beautiful dogs of different breeds participated in different contests during the show. A large number of people, including foreigners, women, children watched the event. The judges of the dog competition were John Thirwell and Murray Armstrong who came from the UK. Prizes, trophies, certificates and shields were also distributed among owners of dogs which got first, second and third positions.