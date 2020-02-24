Turkish food festival opens

Islamabad : Turkish Ambassador Mustafa Yurdakul and Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry inaugurated a 10 days long Culinary Art Turkish Food Festival at the Zamana Restaurant of Serena Hotel here.

The event featuring Turkish cuisines and live musical performance and organised by the Islamabad Serena Hotel in collaboration with the Embassy of Turkey will last until March 1.

The food festival will also be held in Faisalabad Serena Hotel from March 2 and 3.

According to organisers, accomplished Turkish chefs from the enchanting Ciragan Palace, Istanbul, will prepare food taking participants to the magical Turkish metropolis.

The Turkish food is on the center stage with a wide variety of soups, mezze and kebabs which will be featured on the daily menu along with desserts and assortments. The sea food is also featured along with a live counter serving made to order shawarmas. The chefs will use premium quality ingredients and delicate techniques, giving the diner an extraordinary experience. Turkish musicians will add magic to the event, playing mystical music with folk instruments such as the divan saz and cello.

Mr. Michel A. Galopin, General Manager of the Islamabad Serena Hotel, said, “We are thrilled to be able to bring international flavors and gastronomical delights to Pakistan.

Familiarity with other cultures and cuisines is a way to experience the world and we are proud to partner with Embassy of the Republic of Turkey, Turkish Airlines, Ciragan Palace Kempanski Hotel Istanbul and Gateways International for our Turkish Food Festival.”

Turkish ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul said, “We are honored to bring the original taste and tradition of Turkey to Pakistan. Such activities bridge cultural gaps between the two nations and incite more friendship.”