Tree plantation campaign kicks off in Punjab cities

KABIRWALA: Punjab Minister Hussain Jahania Gardezi and DC Agha Zaheer Abbas inaugurated a tree plantation campaign here on Sunday.

They planted saplings at Peerowal Wildlife Park to inaugurate the drive. During the inaugural ceremony, at least 5,000 saplings were planted by officials and students. Speaking on the occasion, the Punjab minister said that new trees should be planted besides saving the old ones. He told that 1.3 million trees would be planted during the spring season. The DC said that tree plantation was vital to mitigate the repercussions of environmental pollution and to protect ecosystem for maintaining decent and healthy environment.

PAKPATTAN: DC Ahmad Kamal has said that it is need of the hour to plant maximum trees for better environment.

Addressing a meeting here, the DC said that all departments would plant saplings and plants in their offices. He said that farmers would plant plants and trees in their fields for fresh air. He directed the heads of health, education, irrigation, building, revenue and others govt institutions to ensure planting maximum saplings and trees in and around their offices, colonies and subordinates institutions.

APP adds from MULTAN: Commissioner Shanul Haq has said that 42,000 saplings will be planted across the Multan division.

The spring season tree-plantation drive has formally started in Multan division under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and in line with directions of Punjab government. He expressed these views during inauguration of Plant for Pakistan Day drive along with Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Nawaz Bhatti at Judicial Complex here on Sunday. Commissioner Shanul Haq said that divisional administration was also making tree plantation in collaboration with non-governmental organisations and civil society in which prepared trees were being planted. He said that all public departments should also play their role in tree plantation. He said that all segments of life should perform their responsibility for providing pleasant environment to new generation. He said that tree plantation was being made on large scale at various roads and entry and exit points of the city. He said that it was dire need to make mechanism for nurturing of trees to make the tree plantation drive a success.

Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Nawaz Bhatti said that tree plantation was necessary to dealt with environmental changes. Chief Conservator Forest Muhammad Ajmal Raheem said that trees were factories of oxygen and urged people to plant tree for themselves.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak said that every citizen should cooperate with the government and plant trees at their homes and offices. He said that trees have vital role to make environment pleasant. Minimum forest on 25 per cent area was necessary to keep natural environment clean, he added.

APP adds from FAISALABAD: As many as 2,000 saplings were planted at Chak 155-R B under the Plant for Pakistan Programme here on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali inaugurated the programme at Chak 155-RB where schoolchildren and officers of various government departments planted 2,000 saplings at a wide area of Forest Department. Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that trees were essential for arresting environmental pollution.

Therefore, we had planned to plant more than 160,000 saplings in various parts of the district. Divisional Forest Officer Anwarul Haq told that 1.4 million saplings would be planted across the Faisalabad division and for this purpose a comprehensive strategy had been evolved to achieve the target during spring tree plantation drive.