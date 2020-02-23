Two policemen held for illegal confinement

FAISALABAD: : On the order of the CPO, two police officials were arrested here.

Ghulam Sarwar of Chak Jhumra police and Tajammul Hussain of Dijkot police were arrested under the orders of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Sohail Ch. They were accused of conducting a raid at the residence of complainant Ghulam Mustafa Nadeeem and kept him in illegal confinement after instituting three fake cases against him. Tajammul Hussain of Dijkot police was nabbed for keeping close ties with drug paddlers and was charged of taking bribe from drug pushers.

Motorcyclists asked to wear helmet during driving: The PHP Mobile Education Unit on Saturday visited different academic institutions and conducted road shows to create awareness among the students and commuters about road safety. During th campaign, the students were told to wear helmet and never use mobile phone during driving as it create distraction and cause accidents.

The road users and passengers were emphasised to follow safety measures such as wearing helmet, over speeding and one-wheeling.