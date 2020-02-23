32 clubs to feature in Siddiq Cricket

LAHORE: The 32 prominent clubs to feature in 18th M Siddiq Memorial Cricket Tournament. The matches will be played on knockout system. Every innings will consisted of 40 overs. Without Club identification no player will play match of the tournament.

The participating clubs are: Apollo Club, Ludihana Gym, Shahfaisal Club, Cricket Center, Tauseef Club, Ghalib Gym, Model Town Club, Model Town Greens, Lucky Star Club, Township Whites, New Iteefaq Club, Servis Club, Golden Stars, Stags Club, Khizra Club, Shining Club, Pindi Gym, Shoabi Club, Abdul Qadir Club, Punjab Club, Lahore Cricket Club, Faran Gym, Model Town

Gym, Lahore United Club, Wahdat Eaglets, Sabzazar Lions, Sabzazar Eaglets, Ideal Club, Shershah Club, Dar Club, Baqa Jillani Club and Yuslim Club.