Bismah excels in basketball tourney

LAHORE: Phenomenal Bismah Amir helped Beaconhouse Liberty Branch basketball team win all Punjab Beaconhouse Basketball Tournament.

Bismah also emerged as player of the tournament award by exhibiting excellent basketball skills and techniques and giving out her best performances throughout the event. Total 13 teams and 130 players took part in the Beconhouse School System Intra Region Basketball Tournament (Girls) from across the Punjab province and after a tough competition, Beaconhouse Liberty Branch emerged as triumphant. Bismah Amir is a passionate basketball player and she is eager to exhibit her prowess at higher level. She also thanked her sports teacher Miss Fariha and Principal Miss Tehmina for their all-out support and encouragement, which are the major source of inspiration behind her successes. "I have great love and passion for this game, which always motivate me to work and practice really hard and give out my best performance in every event. I have plans to gradually move up and represent my country at international level. My family is a great inspiration behind me and always supports me to give out my best and excel in my respective field."