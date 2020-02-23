‘78 cases of dacoity, theft solved’

RAHIMYAR KHAN: City police have solved 78 cases of dacoity and theft. The police also recovered articles worth Rs 6.5 million besides recovering cars, motorcycles, gold jewelry, mobile phones cash and other goods from the accused. It was said by DPO Muntazir Mehdi while addressing a press conference here.

The DPO said that the police were using all its resources and capabilities to protect the lives and properties of the people.