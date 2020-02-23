CIA trying to trace SSP’s servant

LAHORE : CIA police have been trying to trace the servant of SSP Mufakhar Adeel who was reportedly privy to the incident happened with Shahbaz Tatla.

Servant Irfan had been serving with the SSP for the last many years. He went missing the same day SSP Mufakhar went into hiding. Irfan was also looking after the affairs of house in Faisal Town.

Investigation wing of Lahore police have yet to make any official statement about the whereabouts of SSP Mufakhar despite the lapse of over 12 days. Mystery still shrouds the disappearance of former Assistant Attorney General Shahbaz Tatla. Speculations about his killing and dissolving of his body in chemical still prevail and are talk of the town.