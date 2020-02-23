Encroaching the capital

According to news reports, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has vacated 11 different sites which were reserved for public parks but were being misused by some residents living in the localities nearby. There is a growing tendency among certain people and organizations in the federal capital to grab any vacant government land meant for public use.

The CDA officials responsible for curbing such practices need to be held accountable as to why such encroachments were allowed in the first place. The CDA needs to ensure to vacate all such encroachments in the capital.

Group Captain (r) Saeed N Khan

Rawalpindi