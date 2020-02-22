Woman shot dead over marriage issue

SARGODHA: A woman was gunned down in an incident of firing in Miani police limits on Friday. According to police sources, Muhammad Jahangir of village Rakh Miani wanted to marry Nida, 16, but her father refused to do so. Over this, Jahangir allegedly shot dead Nida. Police have registered a case against the accused.

Two clerks among three arrested: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) authorities Friday arrested three people, including two clerks of irrigation department and colony office on charges of corruption. Complainant Ali Yousaf of Block 4, Sargodha said in his application to ACE Regional Director Babar Rehman Warriach that clerk irrigation department Muhammad Saeed Bhatti and head clerk Sana Ullah Khan of colony office Sargodha and Nazar Muhammad have taken Rs 200,000 bribe from him for approving 99 years lease of state land measuring 1,200 kanals. On the direction of ACE Regional Director Muhammad Akran along with Civil Judge Hafiz Khalid Mehmood arrested the accused and recovered Rs 200,000 from them.