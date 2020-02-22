Govt seeks three-week adjournment from SC in Justice Faez Isa reference

ISLAMABAD: The federal authorities on Friday sought a three-week adjournment into the ongoing proceedings of a reference filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa at the Supreme Court after the outgoing attorney general Anwar Mansoor Khan resigned from his post.

Additional Attorney General Amir Rehman filed a plea in the top court, stating that attorney general Mansoor Khan had resigned from his post and the process was undergoing to appoint a new official in his place. “The case shall be postponed for three weeks in the wake of the process to appoint a new attorney general,” the petition said.

Earlier in the day Prime Minister Imran Khan decided to appoint Khalid Jawed Khan as new Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP).

According to PM House, Khan directed the law ministry to send summary seeking Jawed’s appointment as new AGP to the Presidency for the approval. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan in her Twitter message on Thursday night had revealed the decision of the federal government for AGP’s appointment after the position fell went following the resignation of Mansoor Khan. Meanwhile, former attorney general Mansoor Khan on Friday submitted a written apology note in the Supreme Court over his controversial statement. In the note, Mansoor Khan said: “The undersigned is sorry and withdraws his statement made on February 18 and unconditionally apologises for having made the same.”

He added he had the highest regard and respect for the judiciary and he could not think of causing any adverse comment as to the honour, honesty and integrity of the apex court.