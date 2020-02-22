JI leader says PTI has failed to deliver

LANDIKOTAL: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) deputy head Liaqat Baloch on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had failed to deliver on its pledges.

Speaking at a public gathering in Sadukhel village of Landikotal, he said that the PTI was voted to power on the slogan of change but the government could not come up to the expectations of the people and rather it had taken the bread out of the mouth of poor citizens.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had left the country at the mercy of International Monetary Fund (IMF). He said Pakistan's economy was shrinking due to the flawed polices of the incumbent government. He said that PM Imran Khan and his cabinet members lived a luxurious life.

Liaqat Baloch asked the PTI-led government to fulfill the pledge with the tribal people and release Rs100 billion for the development of tribal districts. He said the JI would soon launch countrywide protest against the corrupt elements and price-hikes. He said the government should address grievances of the people instead of adding to their woes.

"Lawlessness, corruption, injustice and poverty have adversely affected the common people," said the JI leader, adding that those who had created flour and sugar crises were sitting in the Parliament.

He said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman had complained that he was deceived by Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz. “The trust deficit among the opposition political parties benefited the PTI government which is playing with the lives of Pakistanis,” he added.