Sat Feb 22, 2020
Israel confirms first coronavirus case in cruise ship returnee

OCCUPIED AL-QUDS: Israel confirmed its first case of new coronavirus on Friday, in a citizen who flew home from Japan earlier this week after being quarantined on the stricken cruise ship Diamond Princess.

"One of the passengers who returned home from the cruise ship in Japan tested positive in a checkup by the health ministry´s central laboratory," a ministry statement said. A total of 15 Israelis were among the passengers quarantined on board the Diamond Princess, of whom 11 have flown home.

