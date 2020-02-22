Proposal to hike technical institutes fee rejected

LAHORE:Punjab government on Friday rejected the proposal for increasing the registration fee of students in technical education institutes.

The rejection was made by Provincial Minister for Trade and Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal while chairing the board meeting of Punjab Board of Technical Education (PBTE) here. The meeting accorded approval to different administrative and financial matters. PBTE Chairman Muhammad Nazir Khan Niazi, Secretary Faqeer Muhammad Kaifi and others attended the meeting.

The minister directed the board to provide facilities to the students instead of creating any difficulty for them. Instead of acquiring human resource through the deputation, the board should fill its vacant posts through recruitment, he added.

The board should also fully follow rules and merit policy in its recruitment process and all financial matters should be dealt in accordance with the Finance Department’s regulations, he added.

He directed that agenda material should be given to board members in time so that they could attend the meetings with full preparation. The Chief Minister’s Hunamand Nojawan Programme will materialise the vision of giving employment to 10 million youths while 100,000 additional students will be given skills-based education every year.

An amount of Rs1.5 billion is being spent on the program in the current year, he added. UET: Twenty-three people completed the four-day-long internationally recognised course Community Action for Disaster Response (CADRE) held from Feb 18 to Feb 21 at Emergency Services Academy.

The training was organised for the students of MS Disaster Management of University of Engineering and Technology (UET) and volunteers of VSO Pakistan to enhance professional skills of emergency preparedness. A closing ceremony of CADRE training was held at Managers Training Centre at ESA here on Friday, which was attended by Prof Dr Shakir Mahmood, chairman, Department of City and Regional Planning, UET and others.

While addressing the ceremony, Punjab Emergency Service director general said that right city planning was essential to prevent disasters in the future. In this regard, practical training of disaster management to students and volunteers was the need of the hour to have a better understanding of the hazards identification, taking appropriate mitigation measures and safety promotion.

He emphasised that better preparedness at the community level could be helpful to save many precious lives and properties.