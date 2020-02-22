Matric exams start today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Secondary School Certificate, Class 9th and 10th, Annual Examination 2020 of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Lahore, will commence from Saturday (today). A BISE spokesperson said 826 exam centres had been set up within the board’s jurisdiction in Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib.
Secondary School Certificate, Class 9th and 10th, Annual Examination 2020 of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Lahore, will commence from Saturday (today). A BISE spokesperson said 826 exam centres had been set up within the board’s jurisdiction in Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib.