Sat Feb 22, 2020
OC
Our Corrrespondent
February 22, 2020

Matric exams start today

Lahore

Secondary School Certificate, Class 9th and 10th, Annual Examination 2020 of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Lahore, will commence from Saturday (today). A BISE spokesperson said 826 exam centres had been set up within the board’s jurisdiction in Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib.

