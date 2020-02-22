EPA report sought on compliance of ban on plastic bags

LAHORE :The Lahore High Court Friday sought a report from Environment Protection Agency (EPA) about compliance of a ban on use of plastic bags at all mega stores in the provincial metropolis.

“There should be no plastic bags at stores after a week,” Justice Shahid Karim ordered the EPA. On February 7 last, the judge had given a two-week time to the department stores to shift to alternate modes. During the Friday’s hearing, Advocate Abuzar Salman Niazi, on behalf of petitioner, complained to the judge that the court order had not been implemented in letter and spirit. A legal officer of the EPA told the court that steps were being taken to enforce the ban in light of the order. A lawyer appeared on behalf of polythene bags manufacturers and sought court’s permission to become a party in the case. The judge, however, dismissed the request and advised the manufacturers to approach the government if they had any grievance. At this point, the judge observed that the whole world had already abandoned plastic bags and big industries were turning themselves into “green companies”, the environment-friendly companies. Justice Karim observed that the polythene bags had become a poison for the environment. The counsel for the manufacturers said they were also in favour of banning the hazardous plastic bags. He said the manufacturers had started producing biodegradable bags but had been facing harassment by the government.

Taking up another matter, the judge allowed two more weeks to the petroleum ministry to finalise process for adoption of Euro IV & V standards diesel and petrol fuels. A federal government lawyer told the court that the policy to adopt environment-friendly fuels was in final stage. Separately, the judge also sought a report from Traffic, Engineering and Planning Agency (Tepa) on a plan for roads of the city and encroachment. The EPA was also directed to submit a report on progress in steps taken for water treatment and recycling.