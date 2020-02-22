Mayhem in KP Assembly as opposition continues protest

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly again witnessed mayhem on Friday as the opposition continued its protest.

Just after recitation from the Holy Quran, members from the joint opposition turned to the podium but the security staff encircled the speaker’s dais to prevent any untoward incident. The opposition members chanted slogans of ‘atta chor, cheeni chor’. Speaker Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani, belonging to the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) continued the proceedings according to the agenda despite the mayhem. The speaker announced the lapse of the questions, adjournment motions and privilege motions. The call attention notices were disposed of amid shouting by the opposition lawmakers.

Amidst the noise and chanting of slogans, the Kaghan Development Authority Bill, 2020 and the National Disaster Management (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) (amendment) Bill, 2020 were introduced. The KP Land Acquisition (amendment) Bill, 2020 and the KP Stamp (amendment) Bill, 2020 were passed with majority as the opposition MPAs continued to chant slogans of ‘No, No’.

The House also adopted a resolution moved by PTI’s Ayesha Bano condemning violation of the boundaries of Azerbaijan by Armenia. The resolution said: “Azerbaijan always supported Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir and this august House recommends to the federal government to help resolve through diplomatic means the boundary issue between the two Central Asian states as Armenia had occupied some areas of Azerbaijan in 1992 while violating its frontiers.”

It was the third day of opposition’s protest against the government and what it called the speaker’s partial attitude. The opposition staged protest last Monday and on Tuesday a scuffle also took place between the treasury and opposition members. The joint opposition continued its protest on Friday when the sitting started after the two-day break and reiterating its stance to continue protesting.

Friday was meant for the Question Hour and the opposition’s questions regarding education and information were on the agenda. PPP’s Nighat Orakzai’s question about establishment of media cell in the information directorate and distribution of advertisements for publicity was also part of the agenda. However, the questions could not be answered due to the opposition’s protest. The speaker adjourned the session till Monday after disposing of the agenda amid shouting.