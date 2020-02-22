Guard among two injured

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Two people were injured in firing incidents on Friday. A security guard at a factory in New Karachi Sector 5-F was shot and injured. Rescuers took the injured to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The police said suspected robbers were trying to enter the factory when 28-year-old Ayaz, son of Allah Dino, tried to stop them. The robbers opened fire on him and fled.
In another incident, 35-year-old Rizwan, son of Abdur Razzak, was wounded over offering resistance during a robbery bid near Shafiq Morr, said the Federal B Industrial Area police. The injured man was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital,
