Sat Feb 22, 2020
Our Correspondent
February 22, 2020

Guard among two injured

Karachi

February 22, 2020
February 22, 2020

Two people were injured in firing incidents on Friday. A security guard at a factory in New Karachi Sector 5-F was shot and injured. Rescuers took the injured to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The police said suspected robbers were trying to enter the factory when 28-year-old Ayaz, son of Allah Dino, tried to stop them. The robbers opened fire on him and fled.

In another incident, 35-year-old Rizwan, son of Abdur Razzak, was wounded over offering resistance during a robbery bid near Shafiq Morr, said the Federal B Industrial Area police. The injured man was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital,

