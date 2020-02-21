Turkish forces storm govt-controlled area in Idlib amid intense battles

DAMASCUS: After heavy shelling, the Turkish forces and allied Syrian rebels stormed a town controlled by the Syrian government forces in Idlib Province in northwestern Syria on Thursday.

The Turkish forces stormed the town of Nairab in the eastern countryside of Idlib and got engaged in battles with the Syrian government forces, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. The attacking forces succeeded in capturing half of the town amid reports of casualties on both sides, said the watchdog group.

Meanwhile, the CNNTurk said the Turkish artillery was shelling Syrian government forces to cover for the progress of Turkish tanks into the town.

For its part, the RT Arabic TV said the Syrian forces destroyed several Turkish vehicles in the same area. Also, the pro-Syrian government al-Mayadeen TV cited sources as denying any capture of areas in Nairab by the Turkish forces.

Earlier in the day, the Observatory said the Turkish forces heavily shelled Syrian government forces’ positions in the countryside of Idlib.

The shelling was carried out by the Turkish forces and Turkey-backed rebels and targeted military positions of the Syrian army in the town of Nairab amid Turkish military buildup in preparation for a new assault against Syrian troops, said the Observatory.

The Turkish forces and allied rebels were preparing an offensive against the Syrian forces in Nairab days after the Turkey-backed rebels briefly captured it before the Syrian army regained it again, according to the UK-based watchdog group.

On the other hand, the Russian-backed Syrian army carried out airstrikes against the rebel positions in the Ariha area in Idlib countryside with the help of Russian warplanes, said the Observatory. —