Taylor rejects talk of retirement

WELLINGTON: Veteran New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor has dismissed talk of retirement as he approaches a unique career milestone in the opening Test against India starting Friday in Wellington.

The 35-year-old will become the first cricketer to play 100 internationals in all three formats of the game when the Black Caps take on Virat Kohli’s men at Basin Reserve. “It’s nice to start the club. I’m sure over the next few years, there’s going to be a lot more to join in,” Taylor told reporters.

He admitted that retiring after last year’s Cricket World Cup had briefly crossed his mind, but now he’s not ruling out playing until the 2023 edition, if form and motivation remain intact.

“I still feel like I’m good enough and have a lot more to offer this team, both on and off the field,” he said. “I’m still as hungry as ever to score runs. I love playing cricket, first and foremost. It’s not a job.”

Taylor demonstrated his hunger earlier this month, hitting an unbeaten century in the first ODI against India that helped the Black Caps to a 3-0 series sweep over the visitors. He is New Zealand’s leading run scorer in Tests and ODIs, with 40 centuries across the two formats, more than any other Black Cap.