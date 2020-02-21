Youths advised to research Sufis’ teachings to promote peace

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun has advised the young generation to do research on the teachings of Sufis for the promotion of peace, tolerance and inter-religious harmony.

He said this while addressing Maulana Rumi and Sultan Bahoo Conference held here at Punjab University Thursday. Chief Minister’s Adviser Hanif Pitafi, PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad, Iranian Consul General Reza Nazeri, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr Saleem Mazhar, Sultan Ahmed Ali, Dr Raza Nasiri, Jagiellonian, Prof Dr Piotr Klodkowski, Prof Dr Akram Shah Ikram, Prof Dr Khawaja Muhammad Zakria, faculty members and a large number of students were present on the occasion. Dr Akram Shah and Dr Saleem Mazhar were awarded prestigious lifetime membership of Academy of Letters Tehran, which was a rare presidential award.

Raja Yasir Humayun said that Sufis spread Islam in this region and their teachings negated the Western notion that Islam spread through sword. He said Sufis worked against caste system in the subcontinent.

He said that the government would establish new universities in Punjab which would be named after Sufis. He said Pakistan and Iran enjoyed deep historical relations. Hanif Pitafi said we must seek guidance from Allah and teachings of Sufis to solve our problems.

Prof Niaz Ahmad said the teachings of Sufis were derived from the Holy Quran and life of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH). He said Islam had given the charter of universal human rights and we must learn its lesson to co-exist with each other. He said they had asked us to do justice and respect each other. He said there should also be uniformity between our sayings and actions.

Reza Nazeri said it was for the first time in the history of Iran that the prestigious and rare permanent membership of Academy of Letters was being awarded to non-Iranians. He said Iran and Pakistan’s cultural relations existed since thousands of years ago.

Dr Piotr Klodkowski said Sufism was a universal message and there was a need to translate this message according to the understanding of the people of 21st century. Dr Raza Nasiri said he had no words that could truly praise the contribution of Prof Dr Akram Shah and he was much respected in Iran.

He praised Dr Saleem Mazhar for promotion of Persian language in Pakistan. Sultan Ahmed Ali said literature had strong effects on the life and Sufis introduced high moral values among the people.

open court: Minister for Agriculture Nauman Ahmed Langrial held an open court in New Minister Block Office here on Thursday. He issued instructions on the spot to address the problems being faced by people. Most of the complaints were against education, health, police and Wasa departments. He while addressing the complainants said that Allah Almighty has given us a chance of public service and we will not let this chance go waste. All possible resources would be provided to the common man. Solution to people’s problem is the top priority, the minister said.

LWMC: Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has formulated a comprehensive plan regarding upcoming Pakistan Super League cricket matches at Gaddafi Stadium. LWMC with more than 300 workers will provide special sanitation arrangements.

This team will be working in 3 equal shifts in and outside the premises of the stadium. Nearly 19 machineries that include loaders, dumpers, mini dumpers, mechanical sweepers, washers, water boozers will be the part of PSL cleanliness plan.

In order to monitor the whole cleanliness operation during PSL matches special duty roster of officers have been issued and this monitoring will be directly supervised by Managing Director LWMC and GM Operations LWMC.