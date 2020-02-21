close
Fri Feb 21, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
February 21, 2020

Jason Roy arrives hours before opening game

Sports

KARACHI: England’s batsman Jason Roy on Thursday arrived here just hours before Quetta Gladiators’ opening game of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 against two-time winners Islamabad United here at the National Stadium.

The match was scheduled to begin at 9pm on Thursday, following the opening ceremony.

Gladiators’ skipper Sarfraz Ahmed on Wednesday had said at a news conference that Roy would open the innings with Australia’s Shane Watson. The 29-year-old, Durban-born Roy has played five Tests, 87 ODIs and 35 T20 Internationals for England.

