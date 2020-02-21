PML-N criticises increase in BRT cost

PESHAWAR: Holding Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team responsible for deteriorating financial situation in the country, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has said that construction cost of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project has further increased due to the inefficiency of the government.

Due to unprecedented disparity in dollar-rupee rate, the country has been facing skyrocketing price-hike which also resulted in the increase in the cost of BRT, said PML-N provincial spokesman Ikhtiar Wali here on Thursday.

In a statement, he said the BRT cost may increase by Rs40 billion as its cost along with interest on loan would reach Rs110 billion. He said the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA)’s demand for further amount was the best proof of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership and its government’s inefficiency and belies their claims. The PML-N president and former chief minister Shahbaz Sharif had completed three metro bus projects in less than the total cost of BRT, he added.

He said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was keeping quiet over the BRT, which raised questions over the so-called accountability in the country.

He said Imran Khan and his team was responsible for the bad economic situation in the country where business was on decline and institutions being destroyed, but PTI leaders were still trying to befool the masses through hollow and fake slogans.