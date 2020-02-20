HK’s Hannah humbles Dorsa to enter semis

ISLAMABAD: Hannah Kaile Shen (Hong Kong) stunned Dorsa Cherghai (Iran) 6-4, 6-4 in straight sets to move into the semi-finals of the girls’ singles event of the Tajammul-Dilawar Abbas Memorial ITF International Junior Tennis Championships under way here at the S. Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex.

In Wednesday’s semi-finals, she broke 9th game of the first set and 7th game in the second of her Iranian opponent to book a berth in the pre-final. The match lasted for 1 hr 45 minutes.

Top seed Ke Ren (China) was leading 1-0 against Amina Saliyayeva (USA) when she conceded the match due to illness. Third seed Mina Toglukdemir and fourth seed Billur Gonlusen (Turkey) also registered straight set wins to move into the semi-finals.

In the boys’ singles, local 4th seed Ahmed Kamil struggled hard for victory against Nikta Bortnichek (Russia) in a thrilling three-set match. Wildcard-holders Kerem Ozlale and Tuna Nergizoglue (Turkey), and Aryan Giri (Nepal) also moved into the quarter-final by winning their respective matches in straight sets.

Ahmed Kamil (PAK) and Muhammad Shoaib (PAK) qualified for the boys’ doubles semi-final by eliminating Chinese Taipai pair of Kuan Chang Huang (TPE) and Chun Tang (TPE) in straight sets. Min-Hung Kao (TPE) and Araiz Malik (PAK) also moved into the semi-final when they got walk over 2nd seed Matteo Covato (ITA) and Souta Oomura (JPN) due to muscular injury to Matteo Covato from Italy.

Pakistan Tennis Federation President Salim Saifullah Khan visited the complex to witness matches. He also interacted with the foreign players, coaches and their parents.

Results: Boys’ singles pre-quarter-finals: Kerem Ozlale (TUR) bt Qwyn Quittned (AUS) 6-0, 6-2; Tune Nergizoglu (TUR) bt Abdullah (PAK) 6-1, 6-0; Ahmed Kamil (PAK) bt Nikta Bortnichek (RUS) 5-7, 6-2, 6-2; Aryan Giri (NEP) bt Emir Toglukdemir (TUR) 6-0, 6-3.

Girls’ singles quarter-finals: Hannah Kaile Shen (HKG) bt Dorsa Cherghai (IRI) 6-4, 6-4; Billur Gonlusen (TUR) bt Zhansaya Bakytzhan (KAZ) 6-1, 7-5; Ren Ke (CHN) bt Amina Salibayeva (USA) 1-0 (Retd). Mina Toglukdemir (TUR) bt Zoha Asim (PAK) 6-2, 6-2.

Boys’ doubles quarter-finals: Ahmed Kamil (PAK) & Muhammad Shoaib (PAK) bt Kuan Chang Huang (TPE) & Chun Tang (TPE) 6-1, 7-5; Min-Hung Kao (TPE) & Araiz Malik (PAK) w/o Matteo Covato (ITA) & Sauta Oomura (JPN); Iustin Belea (ROU) & Qwyn Quitiner (AUS) bt Sami Zeb Khan (PAK) & Subhan Bin Salik (PAK) 7-5, 6-2; Birtan Duran (TUR) & Kerem Ozlale (TUR) bt Zalan Khan (PAK) & Raahim Agha (BGR) 6-1, 6-4.

Girls’ doubles quarter-finals: Amel Sammari (TUN) & Hannah Kaile Shen (HKG) w/o Amina Salibayeva (USA) & Asima Sazanova (KAZ); Mina Toglukdemir (TUR) & Leyla Nilufer Elmas (TUR) bt Zoha Asim (PAK) & Zhansaya Bakytzhan (KAZ) 6-1, 7-5; Sie Ding Chain (MAS) & Ke Ren (CHN) bt Jeongmin IM (KOR) & Jun Seo Lee (KOR) 6-0, 6-4.