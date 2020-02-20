IGP visits PIMS

Islamabad: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan Wednesday visited Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to inquire about the health of two policemen.

ASI Ilyas Ahmed sustained injuries in the area of Nilore when a proclaimed offender opened fire on him while Head Constable Mehdi Shah was suffering with heart disease.

He was accompanied by SP (Saddar zone) Umer Khan and SP (Headquarters) Safeer Hussain along with other officials of the department.

He asked the PIMS administration to ensure every possible treatment to both the cops and announce that all the medical expenses would be bearded by the department.

Meanwhile, Golra and Shalimar police Wednesday arrested two gangs of house robbers/snatchers and recovered stolen jewellery, weapons, motorcycle and other items, a police spokesman said.

According to the details, IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has issued order of crackdown against the criminal elements in the federal capital.

Following the orders DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed had directed all zonal police officers to intensify their efforts to curb anti-social elements. Following these directions, SP (Sadar) Omar Khan constituted special police teams.