MoU signed to promote students’ math skills

An MoU signing ceremony was held between Allied Schools and Spirit of Math International at Allied Schools Head Office to encourage and promote academic cooperation with respect to further enhance students’ mathematical skills and teachers’ pedagogical skills.

The MoU was signed by Kim Langen (CEO & Founder-Spirit of Math) and Dr Shahid Mahmood (Project Director Allied Schools) in the presence of senior management of both institutions.

Through this collaboration, spirit of math will register Allied Schools’ high-performing students in Maths to appear in the Spirit of Math National and International Contests to further strengthen their mathematical intuition & problem-solving abilities and to showcase their potential at global level. It will facilitate learning and research for teachers and students in the form of online test resources and sample test papers. Moreover, it will extend its support to impart training to Maths teachers of Allied Schools to further polish their pedagogical skills. ***