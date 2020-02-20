British envoy briefed on Wapda projects

LAHORE: British Deputy High Commissioner Mike Nithavrianakis called on Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) Chairman Lt-Gen (r) Muzammil Hussain on Wednesday at Wapda House. The matters relating to water and hydropower sectors in Pakistan and mutual cooperation for implementing Wada projects were discussed.

The Wapda chairman said the Wapda was constructing a number of projects to increase water storage and hydel power generation capacities and food and energy security of the country. During a briefing, the British deputy high commissioner was apprised that Wapda successfully completed and commissioned three long-delayed mega hydropower projects with cumulative power generation capacity of 2,487 MW in 2018. With commissioning of these projects, the installed generation capacity of Wapda hydroelectric power surged to 9,389 MW from 6902 MW, registering an increase of 36 per cent in just one year. Besides, Wapda also completed Kachhi Canal Project (Phase-1) in 2017 to irrigate 72,000 acres of barren land in Dera Bugti district of Balochistan. The UK deputy high commissioner was informed that Wapda was committed to adding five MAF to water storage and 4,600 MW hydropower generation by 2,025 in short term, and eight MAF water storage and 16,000 MW power generation up to 2,030 in medium term by completing various projects. The projects include Mohmand Dam, Kurram Tangi Dam, Nai Gaj Dam, Dasu and Diamer Basha Dam. Expressing keen interest in the Wapda projects, the UK diplomat commended the efforts made by Wapa for economic development of Pakistan.