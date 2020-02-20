DCs directed to control locusts in KP south districts

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz have directed the deputy commissioners in the southern districts to control the locusts.

In a press release, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) stated that the government had taken tangible measures to control the flying locusts in Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Karak, Kohat, Hangu, North and South Waziristan districts.

It said that a control-room had been constituted where the focal persons of the PDMA and Agriculture Department would be available round the clock to update the provincial authorities.

The communication added that under the Relief and Rehabilitation Department, the PDMA had evolved measures to control the locusts.

It said that the deputy commissioners had been directed to hold meetings with the stakeholders, to appoint focal persons at district and tehsil level and form Whatsapp groups for early communication.

All the DCs had been asked to prepare lists of the machinery and equipment to be used in the operation, adding, the officials of the Agriculture Department were also directed to prepare the pesticide spray and adequate stock of the pesticide at their stores.

All the stakeholders and officials were asked to stay in touch with each other and submit a report at the end of the day about their activities.