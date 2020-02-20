PSP leader saddened by Keamari deaths

Pak Sarzameen Party President Anis Kaimkhani on Wednesday expressed deep grief over the loss of 14 lives as a result of “a gas leakage” in the Karachi port area, and criticised the local, provincial and federal authorities for showing incompetence and apathy towards dealing with the situation.

He said 14 people lost their lives in two days, but instead of investigating the deaths and treating those in hospitals, all the federal and provincial ministers, including the chief minister, were busy with photo sessions.

Talking to activists of the party from District West, he said that despite the passage of three days since the incident was first reported, it had not been known where and why the poisonous gas was released, and the government's incompetence caused severe anxiety and panic among the people.

The PSP leader demanded from the Sindh government to immediately resolve the issue of toxic gas emissions and provide the best treatment facilities to the victims. He expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased, prayed for the departed souls.