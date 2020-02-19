Mentally challenged boy molested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: A young mentally-challenged boy was sexually assaulted in the limits of the Regi Police Station in the provincial capital.
The brother of the victim, an Afghan national, told police that two accused Imdad and Samiullah assaulted his 14-year-old brother and later escaped. An official said the police conducted raids and arrested both the accused.
PESHAWAR: A young mentally-challenged boy was sexually assaulted in the limits of the Regi Police Station in the provincial capital.
The brother of the victim, an Afghan national, told police that two accused Imdad and Samiullah assaulted his 14-year-old brother and later escaped. An official said the police conducted raids and arrested both the accused.