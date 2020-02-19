close
Wed Feb 19, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
February 19, 2020

Mentally challenged boy molested

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
February 19, 2020

PESHAWAR: A young mentally-challenged boy was sexually assaulted in the limits of the Regi Police Station in the provincial capital.

The brother of the victim, an Afghan national, told police that two accused Imdad and Samiullah assaulted his 14-year-old brother and later escaped. An official said the police conducted raids and arrested both the accused.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar