PSL to carry total prize money of $1 million

KARACHI: HBL Pakistan Super League 2020, the biggest cricket spectacle in Pakistan since the 2008 Asia Cup, will carry a total prize money of US$1million, it was announced on Tuesday, says a PCB press release.

The winners of the March 22 final under Gaddafi Stadium lights will collect a cheque of $500,000 along with a glittering and brand new trophy, while the runner-up will receive a cheque of $200,000. In addition to the above, there will be number of other cash awards, including $4,500 each to all the 34 player of the matches. Furthermore, $80,000 will be equally distributed to player of the tournament, best batsman, best bowler and Spirit of Cricket.

The remaining amount will be distributed for other match-related awards like best catch, best run-out and most sixes.

The 34-match 32-day Pakistan Super League will be the biggest cricket extravaganza to take place in Pakistan and first since the six-team Asia Cup 2008. Twelve years ago, the then four Test playing countries were joined by the United Arab Emirates and Hong Kong in a 13-match tournament in Karachi and Lahore. Sri Lanka had defeated India in the final at the National Stadium by 100 runs.