'Medics ‘negligence’: Complaint lodged with health secretary

LAHORE:Brother of a patient in a complaint to the secretary of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education (SHC&ME) has accused the doctors of Mayo Hospital of showing negligence in the treatment of his brother which led to his death.

Asif Khalil, son of Muhammad Khalil, died allegedly through negligence of doctors in the hospital on Jan 28, 2020. Moazzam Khalil, brother of deceased Muhammad Khalil, filed the complaint to the secretary and demanded an inquiry into the incident under Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability (PEEDA) Act, 2006. The copy of the application was also sent to Chief Secretary and Secretary to Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.