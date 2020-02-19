close
Wed Feb 19, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
February 19, 2020

Convocation

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
February 19, 2020

LAHORE:The 10th convocation of University of Lahore (UOL) was held here the other day in which 9,220 graduates were awarded degrees.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar was the chief guest at the convocation. UOL BoG Chairman Patron-in-Chief Awais Rauf, Rector Prof Dr Mujahid Kamran, Prof Dr Javaid Akram and others also spoke on the occasion. A total 228 gold medals, Awards for Exceptional Academic Excellence and prizes were also awarded among the toppers this year. The 10th UOL convocation was attended by graduating students, their parents, teachers, staff and faculty members. Besides, UOL Registrar Zia ur Rehman, Controller Examination Asim Ali, deans and directors were also present. ***

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore