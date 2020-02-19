Convocation

LAHORE:The 10th convocation of University of Lahore (UOL) was held here the other day in which 9,220 graduates were awarded degrees.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar was the chief guest at the convocation. UOL BoG Chairman Patron-in-Chief Awais Rauf, Rector Prof Dr Mujahid Kamran, Prof Dr Javaid Akram and others also spoke on the occasion. A total 228 gold medals, Awards for Exceptional Academic Excellence and prizes were also awarded among the toppers this year. The 10th UOL convocation was attended by graduating students, their parents, teachers, staff and faculty members. Besides, UOL Registrar Zia ur Rehman, Controller Examination Asim Ali, deans and directors were also present. ***