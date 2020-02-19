Concern over closing markets for cricket matches

LAHORE:Closure of major markets of the City because of cricket matches would be a big economic blow to the business people; therefore, the government should devise a plan to avoid loss to the trade and economic activities.

These views were expressed by Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh and Vice-President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad while addressing a press conference at LCCI on Tuesday. They said one-day closure of Liberty and other surrounding markets caused a loss of Rs21billion to the trade and economic activities.

The LCCI office-bearers were of the view that revival of international cricket in Pakistan was a healthy sign and would highlight the soft image of the country but trade and economic activities had equal importance, therefore, the government should make a plan in consultation with the stakeholders to hold the sports event without affecting the trade and economic activities.

They said that revival of international sports events in Pakistan was an ample proof of the reality that the country was a peaceful and safest. They said that the LCCI and the business community supported efforts of the government aimed at highlighting the soft image of Pakistan but it was also important that business activities should not be damaged.

They said that during the cricket matches in recent past, Liberty and other markets and restaurants adjacent to Gaddafi Stadium were ordered to remain closed, which resulted in significant loss to business activities, not only to the traders but also to the daily wagers.

The LCCI office-bearers said that a few PSL matches were scheduled to be held in Gaddafi Stadium during the next month. They said if the markets would be closed even during those matches also, the consequences would be worse. The business community and those earning daily wages would face financial losses.

They said the business community was ready to cooperate with the government to ensure all necessary security measures during these matches, but they also wanted that the adjacent markets and restaurants should not be forced to remain closed because it would create the impression that the security situation was not normal yet in the country.

The LCCI office-bearers said that state-of-the-art luxurious hotel should be built as soon as possible within the premises of Gaddafi Stadium for the guest cricket teams. It is the only solution to address the concerns, they added.