Illegal transplant: PHOTA receives application against ‘racket’

LAHORE :Punjab Human Organs Transplant Authority (PHOTA) on Tuesday received an application against a racket of doctor(s) involved in illegal kidney transplants after renowned actor/comedian Umar Sharif’s daughter died due to alleged negligence in kidney transplantation at a clinic in Azad Kashmir.

Hira Umar, daughter of Umar Sharif, was taken to a private hospital in Lahore in a critical condition five days ago following her kidney transplant a couple of weeks ago.

However, she could not recover and died of her complications resulting after a botched up operation. Jawad Umar, deceased’s brother, on Tuesday, submitted an application with PHOTA against a doctor along with his medical staff, who had allegedly committed negligence in kidney transplant of the patient, who was surviving on dialysis due to bilateral renal complications.

Under the law, it is illegal to conduct kidney transplant from an unrelated donor, as the law only allows cadaveric or blood-related donation of organs.

According to details, Umar Sharif’s family had approached Dr Fawad Mumtaz through an agent, namely Afzal, a resident of Gujranwala. Later, she remained under treatment for three weeks at a private clinic in Azad Kashmir before her kidney transplantation two weeks ago at a cost of a hefty amount of Rs3.4 million for the surgery.

It is still to be ascertained whether the cost included the cost of kidney donation as that the kidney transplantation was illegal.

PHOTA Deputy Director Adnan Ahmad, in a statement, confirmed to have received the application, saying that a team of officials had been constituted to nab the culprits and take action against the doctors involved in conducting the medical process illegally. Umar Sharif is currently in the US to fulfil his professional commitments, but upon knowing about the death of his daughter, he cancelled his commitments and decided to return to Pakistan at the earliest.

